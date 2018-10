UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 26, 2018) – All lanes of US 29 are back open.

US 29 SOUTH BOUND IS DOWN TO 1 LANE BETWEEN TEXTILE DR AND 16TH STREET, DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.