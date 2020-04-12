Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Summit Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2020) – All lanes of Summit Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2020) – The northbound lanes of Summit Avenue are closed between Rankin Road and Dane Street due to a vehicle collision involving a damaged utility-pole with lines in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

