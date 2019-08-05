Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Summit Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2019) – All lanes of Summit Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 4, 2019) – The northbound lanes of Summit Avenue are closed between E. Bessemer Avenue and E. Wendover Avenue due to the fire department investigating possible smoke from one of the commercial buildings. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.