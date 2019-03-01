Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Summit Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2019) – The northbound lanes of Summit Avenue at US 29 are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injuries and down utility lines in the roadway. Duke Energy is en route for repairs. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

