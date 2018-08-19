Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Summit Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2018) – All lanes of Summit Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2018) – All southbound lanes of Summit Avenue between 16th Street and Phillips Avenue are closed due to a down utility-pole resulting from a vehicle collision involving no injuries.

