Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Summit Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2018) – All lanes of Summit Avenue are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2018) – All southbound lanes of Summit Avenue between 16th Street and Phillips Avenue are closed due to a down utility-pole resulting from a vehicle collision involving no injuries.
