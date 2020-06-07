Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Signal Lights Outage

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2020) – The signal lights are again operative and functioning normally.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2020) – Various intersections have inoperative signals lights at, but not limited to the areas of:

E.Market Street/N. Dudley Street
Summit Avenue/E. Bessemer Avenue
Lawndale Drive/Lake Jeanette Road
Battleground Avenue/Westridge Road

Motorists are asked to treat affected intersections as a four-way stop and find alternate routes.

