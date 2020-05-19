Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Sandy Ridge Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of Sandy Ridge Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of Sandy Ridge Road at Triad Drive are closed as the result of vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

