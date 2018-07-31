Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory S Holden Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – All northbound lanes of S. Holden Road at W. Florida Street will be closed for approximately an hour to allow Duke Energy to remove the damaged utility-pole. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – Two northbound lanes of S. Holden Road at Camborne Street are closed due to a single-vehicle collision involving minor injuries and a damaged utility-pole.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.