Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory S Elm Eugene Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2020) – The power outage has been restored.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2020) – The immediate area surrounding S. Elm-Eugene Street at W. Elmsley Drive are experiencing a power-outage. Restoration of power is estimated at 11:15 p.m. tonight on Saturday, 5.23.2020. Motorists are asked to treat each affected intersection as a four-way stop and to utilize extra caution at all times.

