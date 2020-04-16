Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory S Elam Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 16, 2020) -All lanes of S. Elam Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2020) -Due to down power lines caused from a traffic collision, S. Elam Street between Brice Street and Spring Garden Street is closed. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

