Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory S Davie St Martin Luther King Jr Drive

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2020) – S. Davie Street at Martin Luther King Jr Drive is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2020) – Due to some work being performed by the NC Railroad at this part of the track-S. Davie Street at Martin Luther King Jr Drive is temporarily closed to normal traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

