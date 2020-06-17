Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory S Davie St Martin Luther King Jr Drive

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2020) – S. Davie Street at Martin Luther King Jr Drive is back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2020) – Due to some work being performed by the NC Railroad at this part of the track-S. Davie Street at Martin Luther King Jr Drive is temporarily closed to normal traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
Jack Cho
Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza Greensboro, N.C. 27401
336-373-2287
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
