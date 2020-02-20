Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory S Benbow Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 20, 2020) – The intersection is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (February 20, 2020) – The intersection of S. Benbow Road and E. Gate City Boulevard are closed due to vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area while the scene is cleared

