Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Ray Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2018) – All lanes of Ray Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2018) 6:18 PM – .all lanes of Ray Street are closed between Randleman Road and West Florida Street due to an aggravated assault investigation.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area and/or use alternate routes.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.