Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Randleman Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2020) – All lanes of Randleman Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2020) – A northbound lane of Randleman Road at Creek Ridge Road is closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.

# # # #

=======================================================

