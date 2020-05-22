Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Randleman Road

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 22, 2020 7:11 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2020) – All lanes of Randleman Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2020) – A northbound lane of Randleman Road at Creek Ridge Road is closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.

