Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Randleman Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2020) – All lanes of Randleman Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2020) – All lanes of Randleman Road between W. Vandalia Road and Clark Avenue are closed due to a damaged utility-pole and power lines in the road resulting from a vehicle collision involving minor-injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

=======================================================

