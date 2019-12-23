Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Randleman Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2019) – All southbound lanes of Randleman Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2019) – All southbound lanes of 3000 block of Randleman Road are closed due to a vehicle collision involving property damage in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

