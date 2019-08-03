Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Randleman Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2019) – All lanes of Randleman Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2019) – The southbound lanes of Randleman Road at Terrell Street are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Traffic has been diverted onto Craig Street.

