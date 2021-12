UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2021) – All lanes of Pleasant Ridge Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2021) – Due to a fire investigation by the Greensboro Fire Department at 1220 Pleasant Ridge Road–All northbound lanes of Pleasant Ridge Road north of Berkley Hall Manor Lane, Brigham Road at Pleasant Ridge Road and Brigham Road north of Atchison Road are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.