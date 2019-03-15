Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Patterson Street

UPDATED: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2019) – All lanes are back open and the scene has been cleared.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2019) – Both eastbound lanes of Patterson Street are closed between S. Holden Road and Binford Street due to a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injuries and down utility-pole. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

