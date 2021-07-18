Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory N Westgate Drive

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2021) – All lanes of N. Westgate Drive are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2021) – All lanes of N. Westgate Drive are closed between W. Market Street and Revere Drive due to down utility lines in the roadway resulting from the earlier storm. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

