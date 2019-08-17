Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory N Elm Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2019) – The southbound lanes of N. Elm Street are closed between Corporate Center Boulevard and Waldron Drive due to a single-vehicle collision involving a damaged utility-pole. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

