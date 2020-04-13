Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory N Church Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2020) – All lanes of N. Church Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2020) – All lanes of N. Church Street between Greenbriar Road and Denny Road are closed due to fallen tree in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. An estimated time for clearance of the street is currently unknown.

