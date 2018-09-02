Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory McConnell Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 2, 2018) – All lanes of McConnell Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 2, 2018) – McConnell Road is closed between S. English Street and Willow Road due to a down utility-pole resulting from a single-vehicle collision involving minor injuries.

