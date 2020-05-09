Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Mc

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2020) – The intersection is now clear for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2020) – The intersection of McConnell Road and Arbor Road is impeded due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury and a down utility-pole. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.