Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Lake Brandt Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – All lanes of Lake Brandt Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2018) – The southbound lane of Lake Brandt Road just south of Brandt Trace Farm Road is closed due to a fallen tree blocking the road way. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.

