Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Jefferson Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2020) – Jefferson Road is back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2020) – Jefferson Road between Gaines Drive and Bennington Drive is closed due to a tree having fallen upon utility-lines. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until the roadway is cleared and utility-lines repaired.

