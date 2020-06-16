Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I40 Mt Hope Church Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of I-40 at Mt. Hope Church Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of I-40 at Mt. Hope Church Road are closed while the scene of a vehicle collision involving minor injuries is cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

