Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 85

July 3, 2020

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 3, 2020) – All lanes of I -85 southbound are back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 3, 2020) – Three southbound lanes of I-85 at Rehobeth Church Road are closed due to a vehicle collision in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

