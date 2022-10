UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2022) – All lanes of I-40 eastbound at W. Wendover Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2022) – All lanes of I-40 eastbound at W. Wendover Avenue are closed due to a single vehicle collision involving minor injuries resulting in debris covering the roadway. An estimate for when the roadway will reopen is unknown. Motorists are asked to avoid this area while the road is cleared for safe travel.

# # # #