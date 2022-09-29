Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) -All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Drive are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) -All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Dr., are closed due to a vehicle accident with serious injuries. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route of travel until further notice. The closure is expected to take an extended amount of time to clear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #