UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 02, 2022) – All lanes of I – 40 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (February 02, 2022) – Due to a vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and six other vehicles resulting in injuries-all westbound lanes of I-40 between S. Elm Eugene Street and Randleman Road are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.