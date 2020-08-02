Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 2, 2020 8:21 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2020) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2020) – The two inside lanes of I-40 eastbound at Gallimore Dairy Road are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in this area.

# # # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE