Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2020) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2020) – The two inside lanes of I-40 eastbound at Gallimore Dairy Road are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in this area.

