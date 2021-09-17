Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2021) – All lanes of westbound I-40 are now open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2021) – All lanes of westbound I-40 at Martin Luther King Jr Drive are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries impeding the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

