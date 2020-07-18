Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2020) – The left lane eastbound lane of I-40 at Sandy Ridge Road is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2020) – The left lane eastbound lane of I-40 at Sandy Ridge Road is closed due to a vehicle collision in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

