Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2020) – All lanes of I 40 are back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2020) Due to a protest, motorists can expect delays on Eastbound and Westbound I-40 between I-73 and US 220. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and travel safely if in the area.

