Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2020) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2020) – Two eastbound lanes of I-40/Business I-85 at Martin Luther King Jr Drive are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to utilize extra caution in this area. s

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.