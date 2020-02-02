Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 2, 2020 1:12 am

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2020) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2020) – Two eastbound lanes of I-40/Business I-85 at Martin Luther King Jr Drive are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to utilize extra caution in this area. s
# # # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-I40-US-421-2-2-2020.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE