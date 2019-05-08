Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 8, 2019) – All lanes of I-40 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 7, 2019) – Due to a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injuries-the far right lane and the middle lane of I-40 eastbound just past the Patterson Street exit will be closed while the scene is cleared.

