Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2018) – The westbound lanes are back open. The eastbound lanes of I-40 are still now closed.

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2018) – All westbound lanes of I-40 at S. Elm-Eugene Street are closed due to a vehicle collision involving injuries under investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

