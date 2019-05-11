Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Guilford College Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2019) – Guilford College Road is closed between Hibler Road and Friendswood Drive due to a vehicle collision involving serious injury under investigation. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

