Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Guilford College Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2019) – All lanes are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2019) – Guilford College Road is closed between Hibler Road and Friendswood Drive due to a vehicle collision involving serious injury under investigation. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.
