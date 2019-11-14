Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Grove Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2019) – The intersection is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2019) – The intersection of Grove Street at S. Josephine Boyd Street is temporarily closed due to a single-vehicle collision involving injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

