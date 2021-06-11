Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Groometown Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2021) – One lane in each direction of Groometown Road are currently open in the affected area while awaiting utility company response to repair damaged equipment.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2021) – All lanes of Groometown Road south of Frazier Road are closed due to a vehicle collision involving down utility lines in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

