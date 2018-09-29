Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Florida Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2018) – The intersection is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2018) – The intersection of S. Elm-Eugene Street at E. Florida Street is closed due to a two-vehicle collision involving serious injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

