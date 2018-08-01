Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Fleming Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2018) – All lanes of Fleming Road are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2018) – The traffic lights at Old Oak Ridge Road and Fleming Road are inoperative due to a single-vehicle collision involving no injuries. A crew from the signal shop has been dispatched. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
# # # #
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.