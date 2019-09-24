Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Fairfax Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2019) – Fairfax Road at Haven Wood Drive is closed due to a possible natural gas leak under investigation. Piedmont Natural Gas has been notified and will respond. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

