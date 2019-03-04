Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Meadowview Road

UPDATE: TRAFFIC ADVISORY – ELM-EUGENE AT MEADOWVIEW ST.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (03/03/2019) Elm-Eugene St. between Robbins St and Meadowview St. is closed at this time due to an ongoing Police investigation.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

