Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Market Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2022) – All lanes of Lowdermilk Street and E. Market Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2022) – All northbound and southbound lanes of Lowdermilk St at E Market St are closed due to a railroad arm malfunction. Norfolk Southern has been notified.
