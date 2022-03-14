Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Market Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2022) – All northbound and southbound lanes of Lowdermilk St at E Market St are closed due to a railroad arm malfunction. Norfolk Southern has been notified.
GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2022) – All lanes of Lowdermilk Street and E. Market Street are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2022) – All northbound and southbound lanes of Lowdermilk St at E Market St are closed due to a railroad arm malfunction. Norfolk Southern has been notified.
# # # #