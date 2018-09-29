Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Market Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2018) – All lanes of E. Market Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2018) – Due to a Duke Energy response to the electrical room of Lorillard Tobacco on 2525 E. Market Street-E. Market Street is closed from Holts Chapel Road to Holt Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

