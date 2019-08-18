Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Gate City Boulevard

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 4, 2019) – On – Due to a traffic accident all lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are closed between Pearson Street and Martin Street. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to North Murrow Boulevard and westbound lanes are being diverted to Martin Street. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

