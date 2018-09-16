Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Gate City Boulevard

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2018) – The traffic signals are now operative.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2018) – The traffic lights are out on E. Gate City Boulevard and E. Florida Street. Motorists are asked to utilize extra-caution and to treat this intersection as a four-way stop.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.