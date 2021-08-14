Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Gate City Blvd

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 14, 2021 1:54 am

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 14, 2021) – All lanes eastbound lanes of E. Gate City Boulevard are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2021) – All lanes eastbound lanes of E. Gate City Boulevard between E. Florida Street and I-40 are closed due to a vehicle collision under investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-E-Gate-City-Blvd-8-14-2021.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE